Citation
Ray S, Singh S, Rani M. Indian pediatrics case reports 2021; 1(1): 73-76.
Abstract
Child sexual abuse (CSA) in boys is quite prevalent worldwide, with rates reported between 3% and 31%.[1] One in every six boys experience at least one sexual assault globally. A systematic review of CSA in the Indian context published a prevalence of 4% to 57% among boys.[2] In all probability, these figures could be greater, as a large proportion are unreported.
