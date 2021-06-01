Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Firearm injury is a leading cause of mortality for US youth. For every youth who dies from a firearm injury, at least 4 more survive. Little is known about the mental health consequences of non-fatal firearm injury in youth. Our objective was to quantify new mental health diagnoses after non-fatal firearm injury.



METHODS: MarketScan Medicaid and commercial data were used to identify youth age 0-17 years with an initial encounter for a non-fatal firearm injury in 2016-2017. ICD-10 codes determined the presence of mental health conditions in the 12 months pre-injury, during the index encounter, and in the 12 months post-injury. Logistic regression analysis was performed to determine factors associated with new mental health diagnoses during the 12 months post-injury.



RESULTS: 2178 patients (1769 Medicaid, 409 commercial) were identified for inclusion. 844 (38.8%) patients had a mental health diagnosis identified during the 12-month pre-injury period. During the index encounter, 184 (8.5%) patients had a newly diagnosed mental health disorder. In the 12 months post-injury, 559 (25.7%) patients had a newly diagnosed mental health disorder. The most common new diagnosis categories were trauma disorders, substance abuse, and disruptive disorders. Medicaid insurance and a prior complex chronic condition were predictors of new mental health diagnosis.



CONCLUSION: Over a quarter of youth with non-fatal firearm injury were diagnosed with a new mental health condition in the 12 months after their injury. Healthcare providers should be vigilant about mental health screening and ensuring access to mental healthcare services in this population.

