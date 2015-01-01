Abstract

Previous research has found that attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children is related to bullying perpetration. This study examined the correlation between ADHD and bullying perpetration, and aimed to identify which factors, including bullying victimization, predicted bullying. Forty-nine elementary school students, aged 6-12, participated voluntarily in a comparative study between children with ADHD and non-ADHD control children; none of them had previously undergone psychiatric treatment. Both parents' and participants' social demographic information (gender, age) and clinical variables were obtained from self-report questionnaires. The participants' bullying victimization experience, impulsivity, and parents' history of ADHD had significant relationships with bullying. The status of ADHD and other self-reported scales had no significant relationships with bullying. The association between bullying victimization and bullying perpetration was notable among all factors examined. This was consistent with the claims of prior studies that past victimization led to perpetration of bullying. Therefore, it seems that when treating victims of bullying, care should be taken, through proper intervention, to ensure the incident is neither repeated nor replicated. Characteristics associated with ADHD, including impulsivity and parents' history of ADHD, were significantly related to bullying. However, we could not confirm our hypothesis that ADHD itself might be associated with bullying behavior.

