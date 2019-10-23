|
Chavez L, Kelleher K, Bunger A, Brackenoff B, Famelia R, Ford J, Feng X, Mallory A, Martin J, Sheftall A, Walsh L, Yilmazer T, Slesnick N. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1128.
BACKGROUND: Youth experiencing homelessness are at high risk for suicide, yet few studies have evaluated risk reduction interventions targeting suicidal ideation in this vulnerable population. A comprehensive approach to risk-reduction is needed that addresses basic needs and provides targeted interventions for those at highest risk. The protocol described builds on the design of the first randomized trial of Housing First (HF) for homeless youth. The primary objective is to determine whether housing combined with supportive services that include suicide screening and targeted psychotherapy (Cognitive Therapy for Suicide Prevention) is effective for reducing suicidal ideation and other secondary outcomes (depression and suicide attempts). Additionally, we will explore mediators of the treatment effect (housing stability and substance use) and determinants of implementation.
Young adults; Suicide; Housing; Homelessness; Opioid use