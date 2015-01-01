|
Stöckl H, Hassan A, Ranganathan M, M Hatcher A. BMC Womens Health 2021; 21(1): 241.
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) has been recognized as a defining human rights, development and public health issue of our time. Economic empowerment is one of the most promising interventions to reduce IPV in sub-Saharan Africa, yet the evidence around economic factors that are key to ensure a reduction in IPV are still mixed. Furthermore, there is a lack of clarity on what kinds of economic empowerment works for which population group. This paper seeks a more nuanced understanding, by investigating whether the associations between indicators of economic empowerment and physical and/or sexual IPV are similar between the general population of women and among urban versus rural and young, or middle aged women versus older women.
Intimate partner violence; Couples data; Demographic and health surveys; Economic empowerment; Sub-saharan africa