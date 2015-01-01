|
Citation
|
Atkinson NH, Jean ADL, Stack DM. Infancy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Society on Infant Studies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Adaptive emotion regulation begins with infants operating jointly with their parents to regulate their emotions, which fosters the development of independent regulation. Little is known about when or how this transition occurs, or the impact of factors such as parental availability or premature birth status. The current study examined the use of self-soothing, attentional distraction, and dyadic regulation in full-term and healthy very-low-birthweight (VLBW) preterm infant-mother dyads at 5 ½, 12, and 18 months of age. At 5 ½ months, dyads participated in the Still-Face procedure. At 12 and 18 months, dyads participated in two free-play interactions, a puzzle task, and an interference task. Emotion regulation behaviors were coded using two systematic, observational systems.
Language: en