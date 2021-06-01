|
Vallejo-Janeta AP, Morales-Jadan D, Freire-Paspuel B, Lozada T, Cherrez-Bohorquez C, Garcia-Bereguiain MA. Int. J. Infect. Dis. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Limited testing capacity was one of the constraints to contain the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in Ecuador, specially in risk populations such as people living in humanitarian shelters.
Language: en
COVID-19; SARS-CoV-2; gender violence; Ecuador; shelters