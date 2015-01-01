Abstract

Worldwide, one in three women have experienced sexual violence, causing various physical and mental health problems such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder and medically unexplained symptoms. Much has changed in the last decade. The use of the Internet, smartphones and apps has increased enormously, sexual violence is discussed more and more openly in the media. These changes have provided a platform for victims of sexual violence which has profoundly influenced the disclosing process and the victims' help-seeking behavior. Nevertheless, the question remains whether the number of victims seeking help from a professional institution has gone up. Therefore, our study aims to investigate if there have been changes in victim, incident and care characteristics among victims of a Dutch Center for Sexual Violence. We used data of victims attending the center between 2013 and 2020, including registered police file registrations instead of victim's reporting statements. Victims were divided into a cohort of early years (2013-2016) and recent years (2017-2020). In 2017-2020, a total of 270 victims attended the center compared to 83 victims in 2013-2016. The percentage of self-referrers increased from 10% to 30% in recent years; the use of psychotropic drugs among victims decreased from 24% to 11%; and more victims were willing to receive psychosocial follow-up care (64% versus 79%). The percentage of male victims remains low at approximately 5% of all victims in both cohorts. Background characteristics such as age and mental disability have hardly changed between 2013 and 2020. The proportion of known perpetrators remains high with approximately 80% in both cohorts, and the proportion of perpetrators who met victims on the Internet remains unchanged with approximately 6% in both cohorts. To improve our understanding of the influence of societal changes on help-seeking behavior, the monitoring of victim, incident and care characteristics remains crucial in the future.

