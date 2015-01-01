Abstract

Data from four paediatric surgical centres in the UK show that admissions of children with foreign body ingestion increased by 56% between 2016 and 2020. Although coins were the most common objects ingested (37% of admissions), 21% of admissions were for magnet ingestion, and 17% for button batteries. Of most concern, the incidence of magnet ingestion was five times higher in 2020 than in 2016. While only one button battery needed surgery to be retrieved, this was required for 42% of children who had ingested magnets. Magnets caused 80% of all complications encountered.



The growing ingestion of small, rare-earth toy magnets--often marketed in sets as executive desk toys for adults--represents a major cause for concern. While ingestion of one magnet will not usually need intervention, ingestion of multiple magnets represents a serious health hazard warranting urgent investigation. The attractive forces of the magnets are so strong that they can find each other even when in different regions of the bowel; the resulting adhesion can cause bowel perforation, volvulus, fistula, and severe infection.



Regulations regarding use of rare-earth magnets in toys vary globally--eg, they are banned in New Zealand, while magnet toys sold in the UK should be accompanied by a warning (although these are not always prominently displayed). In the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has actively pursued legislation in this area, and for a period the strength of magnets that were sold to be used in clusters of magnets was limited. Documentation on the Commission's website suggests that a technical review is underway, with a view to proposing new regulations in 2022.



Legislative means to limit exposure of children to the risks posed by ingestion of rare-earth magnets must be strengthened (for instance, via regulation of advertising online). Public health messaging is also essential to raise awareness of the risks among the general public...



