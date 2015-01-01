|
Pruchno R, Wilson-Genderson M, Heid AR, Cartwright FP. Soc. Sci. Med. 2021; 281: 114097.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND AND METHODS: Although the short-term effects of disasters on the physical health of mid-life and older people have been documented, little is understood about the long-term effects that disasters have on the physical health of these people. Based on the environmental docility hypothesis and research regarding gender effects on functional limitations and disaster, our analyses examined the effects of peri-traumatic stress experienced during Hurricane Sandy using longitudinal data from 5688 people aged 50 and older collected over six waves (2006-2019).
Gender; Disaster; Functional ability; Hurricane Sandy