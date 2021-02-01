Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In 2015, a dam collapsed at Samarco iron ore mine in the municipality of Mariana, Brazil, and contaminated more than 600 km of watercourses and destroyed almost 1600 acres of vegetation. Nineteen people died and more than 600 families lost their homes. This study aimed to estimate health-related quality of life (HRQoL) losses owing to this disaster.



METHODS: We collected data from a probabilistic sample of 459 individuals aged 15 years or older. Household face-to-face interviews were conducted in December 2018. Pre-event data were not available for this population, so respondents were asked to evaluate at present and in retrospect their health status using EQ-5D-3L. The Minas Gerais societal value sets for EQ-5D-3L health preferences, estimated in 2011, were used to calculate utility losses. The health loss estimation from EQ-5D will form the basis for the calculation of compensation payments for the victims.



RESULTS: Approximately 74% of the study population suffered some HRQoL loss. On average, EQ-5D index values decreased from 0.95 to 0.76. The greatest effects were observed for the anxiety/depression dimension, followed by pain/discomfort. Before the tragedy, the proportion of individuals with severe anxiety/depression and pain/discomfort was equal to 1% rising to 23% and 11%, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Catastrophic losses owing to the Samarco disaster were found. The EQ-5D-3L instrument showed feasibility and sensitiveness to measure HRQoL losses owing to a negative health shock in a low-income Brazilian population.

Language: en