Citation
Shawon MTH, Ashrafi SAA, Azad AK, Firth SM, Chowdhury H, Mswia RG, Adair T, Riley I, AbouZahr C, Lopez AD. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 491.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Abstract
In Bangladesh, a poorly functioning national system of registering deaths and determining their causes leaves the country without important information on which to inform health programming, particularly for the 85% of deaths that occur in the community. In 2017, an improved death registration system and automated verbal autopsy (VA) were introduced to 13 upazilas to assess the utility of VA as a routine source of policy-relevant information and to identify leading causes of deaths (COD) in rural Bangladesh.
