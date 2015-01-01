Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The children's vulnerability to unpleasant life issues depends on their existing social abilities and skills. Social skills are defined as the skills needed to adapt to social needs and social adjustment. The purpose of this study was to determine the role of family factors in aggression of preschool children in terms of social skills as a mediator.

Method: This research was descriptive (correlation). The statistical population of the study included all preschool students in Yazd in the academic year of 2018. Participants included 350 students selected based on Cochran formula and compilation sampling. Eliot's stress management scale, Marlow's and Crown's social acceptance scale, Nef's self-compassionate scale, Trascat's children social skills scale, and Vahedy et.al children aggression scale were used to measure the research variables. Data were analyzed by SPSS 21 and AMOS 20 using path analysis.

Results: The path analysis method indicated a good fit of the model and showed that among the family factors, parents' stress had a positive direct effect and social acceptance had a negative direct effect on aggression.

Conclusion: Family factors, with the intervening role of social sciences has a significant effect on aggression in preschool children.

Language: fa