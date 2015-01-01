|
Shayegh M, Bafrooei KB, Rahimi M. Journal of Toloo e behdasht, The 2021; 20(1): 38-54.
Copyright © 2021
INTRODUCTION: The children's vulnerability to unpleasant life issues depends on their existing social abilities and skills. Social skills are defined as the skills needed to adapt to social needs and social adjustment. The purpose of this study was to determine the role of family factors in aggression of preschool children in terms of social skills as a mediator.
Language: fa
children aggression; family factors; social skills