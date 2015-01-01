|
Moghadam K, Mansour-Ghanaei R, Esmaeilpour-Bandboni M, Atrkar-Roshan Z. Journal of Toloo e behdasht, The 2020; 19(2): 85-94.
INTRODUCTION: Elderly are vulnerable individuals in society, and are mostly exposed to mental disorders especially depression. Using non-medical factors to manage the depression, like perceived social support, can reduce the incidence of adverse reactions in such a vulnerable population. The current study aimed to determine the relationship between social support with depression among elderly in the eastern cities of Guilan.
Depression; Elderly; Social support