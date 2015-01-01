SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bjarnegård E. Int. Polit. Sci. Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0192512120977111

unavailable

Research on election violence often does not capture its psychological and gendered dimensions. Gender differences on the continuum of violence, as acknowledged in other fields, are applied here to election violence. Specifically, this article explores ways to unveil the forms of election violence that are hidden from the view of an external observer because they are either not carried out in public or not recognized as violence. Survey data and interview material was collected from men and women political candidates participating in the 2014 national elections in the Maldives. The study concludes that the continuum of violence is relevant for adequately assessing the full range of illegitimate acts used against men and women candidates to affect electoral races. Women candidates in the Maldives were more exposed than men candidates to threats and to verbal and figurative sexualized aggression.


Language: en
