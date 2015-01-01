Abstract

We aimed to investigate the association between sleep disorders and 5-year all-cause and disease-specific mortality. In this population-based cohort study, data from the sample cohort of the National Health Insurance Service, that was developed as a representative of the South Korean population were extracted. Sleep disorder was defined based on the 10th edition of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10; codes G47*). Multivariate Cox regression modeling was used for statistical analysis. In the sample cohort of 2010, 822,214 adults (≥ 18 years) were included for analysis. Among them, 27,515 (3.3%) individuals had sleep disorders, of which insomnia was most common (17,864 individuals, 2.2%). Compared with the control group, the sleep disorder group showed a 1.23-fold higher 5-year all-cause mortality (hazard ratio [HR]: 1.23, 95% confidence interval: 1.18-1.28; P < 0.001). On competing risk analysis, compared with the control group, the sleep disorder group demonstrated the highest risk of 5-year injury- and poisoning-related mortality (HR: 1.61) followed by 5-year nervous system disease mortality (HR: 1.35). On subgroup analyses according to age, sleep disorders conferred a 2.05-fold higher risk for all-cause mortality (HR: 2.05) in the group aged 18-40 years; sleep disorders in the 41-60 and > 60 years groups showed 1.58-fold (HR: 1.58) and 1.48-fold (HR: 1.48) higher risk, respectively. Increased 5-year all-cause mortality was associated with sleep disorders, particularly for deaths owing to injury or poisoning, and nervous system disease. This association was more evident in the young adult population (aged 18-40 years).

Language: en