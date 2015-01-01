Abstract

Distracted driving occurs when a driver diverts the primary attention from driving to another task. Using mobile devices such as a cellphone for texting, calls, or other manipulation while driving has the highest potential for distraction because it combines both forms of distractions, manual, visual, and cognitive. Some states in the US have posted slogans including "W8 2 TXT, it's a law", "Don't Drive inTEXTicated", "PLS dnt txt n drv", "Don't tempt F8 that txt can w8", and "DNT TXT & DRV" along highways to convey the dangers and laws regarding distracted driving to minimize incidences of distracted-related crashes This study surveyed 347 people using the five distraction slogans in a college town. The results showed that younger drivers have a higher level of comprehension compared to older drivers. Further, the results showed that drivers with university education or more years of driving experience have a higher comprehension level of distraction signs compared to their counterparts.

