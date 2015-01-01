Abstract

This study evaluates the Dynamic Message Signs (DMSs) use to dissipate incident information on the freeways in Las Vegas, Nevada. It focuses on the DMSs message timing, extent, and content, from the operators' and drivers' perspectives, considering the variability in drivers' freeway experience. Two-week incidents data with fifty-nine incidents, DMS log data, and responses from a survey questionnaire were used. The descriptive analysis of the incidents revealed that about 54% of the incidents had their information posted on the DMSs; however, information of only 18.6% of the incidents was posted on time. The posted information covered the incident type (54.2%), location (49.2%), and lane blockage (45.8%), while the expected delay or the time the incident has lasted are rarely posted. Further, the standard DMSs are the most preferred sources of traffic information on the freeway compared to the travel time only DMSs, and the graphical map boards. The logistic regression applied to the survey responses revealed that regular freeway users are less likely to take an alternative route when they run into congestion, given no other information is available. Conversely, when given accurate information through DMSs, regular freeway users are about 2.9 times more likely to detour. Furthermore, regular freeway users perceive that the DMSs show clear information about the incident location. Upon improving the DMSs usage, 73% of respondents suggested that the information be provided earlier, and 54% requested improvements on congestion duration and length information. These findings can be used by the DMSs operators in Nevada and worldwide to improve freeway operations.

