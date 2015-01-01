Abstract

The aim of this paper is to examine the causes of road accidents in Cameroon. The Douala-Yaoundé highway was chosen as the case of study. Available field data recorded from the year 2006 to 2011, have enabled the analysis of each accident. The method used here is the factorial correspondence analysis; which aims to bring in a small number of dimensions, most of the initial information, focusing not on the absolute values, but the correspondence between the variables, that is to say the relative values. From this analysis, it appears that, of the 906 accidents recorded during this period, top five causes account for nearly 83% of the information provided by the set of variables on the occurrence of road accidents. These causes are: driver inattention, lack of control, over speeding, improper overtaking and tire puncture. These results require involvement in the construction of road safety policies through training, sensitization and adequate repressions as well as administrative reforms and research policy in road safety.

