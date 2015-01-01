Abstract

The autonomous vehicles are the future of mobility across the globe and are expected to touch the lives of every person of all ages. But this comes with certain challenges regarding safety, reliability, cost, legal framework, regulations, etc. however, of all the concern safety and reliability are of utmost importance for researchers and engineers. The current research is focused on the movement of the autonomous vehicle in the work zone. The work zone is one of the most challenging areas for the autonomous vehicle to drive from. This is because the work zones are very dynamic, and all the construction activities are specific to the site condition and cannot always be predefined. The study provides a concept of how pavement marking can be used for smooth movement through the complicated work zone. In this study, various pavement marking signs have been designed as a concept considering the standard colors and striping width being used in the Manual of Uniform Traffic control device (MUTCD). The study assumes that the movement of the autonomous vehicle will not be exclusive and that it will move with the driver driven vehicle. It is expected that autonomous vehicles will require special pavement marking and signage for smooth movement through the work zone. These pavement marking and signage will eventually become part of standard Traffic Control Plans (TCP) and Maintenance of Traffic Plans (MOT). The research aims to study the current research being done in this area and technology being used for detecting various pavement markings and signages.

Language: en