Abstract

The presence of highway construction zones hinders mobility and affects traffic operations. A 2002 study by Wunderlich & Hardesty reported that nearly 20% of the National Highway System roads have scheduled construction work during the peak construction season. Additionally, approximately 24% of non-recurring delays on freeways are caused by work zones. To minimize time lost by travelers due to work zone induced traffic congestion, it is important to efficiently plan temporary traffic control (TTC) at work zones. Earlier research conducted by Sisiopiku & Ramadan, 2017 confirms that the majority of State Departments of Transportation currently rely on their earlier experience when planning for work zones, rather than consider operational and safety impacts. Using a study corridor in Birmingham, Alabama as a test bed, this study investigated the operational impacts of TTC options for work zones with 3-to-1 lane drop configuration using traffic data collected from the Alabama Department of Transportation. The VISSIM simulation platform was used to conduct the experiments. The experimental design considered two TTC strategies (i.e., static late and early merge) under 3-to-1 lane drop configuration for work-space length of 500 ft for long- and short-term lane closures. The study concluded that the 3-to-1 lane-drop configuration should not be scheduled for long-term duration. Maintenance work can be scheduled from midnight to early morning and under the 3-to-1 lane closure scenario the performance of early and late merge traffic control is similar. Overall, this study used simulation modeling to compare the effectiveness of two traffic control strategies at work zones on the basis of different performance measures. The results provide information about the impact of each control strategy on density, speed, travel time etc. They also help determine what time of the day is best for lane closings in order to reduce adverse impacts from capacity reduction. Thus, the findings are expected to provide valuable guidance for agencies responsible for planning, design, and operations of work zones in the future.

Language: en