Klos LS, Giordano FB, Stoffregen SA, Azuma MC, Lee J. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): 1133.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: The present study aims to observe how societal indicators of workers' values at the state-level are related to health and safety outcomes, particularly major injuries and fatalities in the U.S. Underscoring workforce flexibility and workability over workforce stability and safety might be indicative of the worth of workers which can be associated with occupational safety and health concerns.
Language: en
Minimum wage; Occupational safety and health disparity; Worker value; Workers compensation