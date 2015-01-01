|
Citation
|
Bandara NA. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Jarbin et al.'s (2021) study highlight the potential benefits of a group exercise program for young patients with persistent major depression. When evaluating the exercise program's impact on depressive symptoms in the long-term, there was a statistically significant (p <.001) reduction in scores of both the Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology (QIDS-A) clinician-administered and self-reported versions. Further, when comparing baseline to one-year follow-up, the metric used to measure wellbeing found a statistically significant (p =.011) improvement in participants' wellbeing. However, the authors share an important consideration involving the challenges associated with transitioning from group-based exercise programs to independently directed exercise. This challenge can limit participation in exercise, thus hindering the benefits of exercise. One of the potential reasons for this observed challenge could be due to environmental barriers associated with exercise, including the distance to gyms and gym costs (Glowacki et al., 2017; Monteiro et al., 2020). These environmental barriers can make it quite challenging for young people with persistent depression to exercise independently.
Language: en