Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The accidental ingestion of diluted household descaling products by infants is a phenomenon that poison control centers regularly encounter. Feeding infants with baby milk prepared with water from electric kettles still containing descaler is a common way of exposure. This study aimed to determine the risks related to ingestion of (diluted) descalers by infants.



METHODS: pH measurements were performed using acetic acid and three different commercially available electric kettle descalers. The pH of different dilutions was measured in the absence or presence of baby milk powder. In addition, an overview was made of pH values of different electric kettle descalers as given by the product information of the manufacturer. Finally, a simple pharmacokinetic (PK) model was used to predict changes in blood pH in infants after ingestion of acetic acid, which is the most commonly used descaler.



RESULTS: Several commercially available electric kettle descalers have a pH <2. Even after diluting such descalers up to 10 times the pH can remain low. The addition of milk powder increases the pH of descalers containing weaker acids, with a pH >1.5, while descalers with stronger acids and pH <1 show little pH increase after the addition of milk powder. Finally, a simple PBPK model for the ingestion of acetic acid predicted that the ingestion of larger amounts of acetic acid (>1000 mg) by an infant could result in relevant changes in blood pH.



CONCLUSIONS: Commercially available electric kettle descaling products may pose a health risk to infants in case of accidental ingestion since the pH of some of these products can be very low, even when diluted 10-times or in the presence of baby milk powder. Oral exposure of infants to the common descaler acetic acid, after accidental preparation of baby milk with cleaning vinegar, will probably not result in serious local effects, but changes in blood pH cannot be excluded when larger amounts of acetic acid are ingested.

