Abstract

Unilateral spatial neglect (USN) was originally regarded as a parietal syndrome, but it has become evident that USN is a disturbance in the widespread attention network. Here, we focused on an interaction between spatial neglect and non-spatial aspect of attention deficit, and aimed to establish a novel evaluation approach based on the characteristics of the spatial distribution of reaction times. We tested 174 patients with right hemisphere damage and divided them based on their prescreening scores on the Behavioral Inattention Test (BIT): (1) USN++ (n = 79: BIT<131), (2) USN+ (n = 47: BIT≥131 with history of USN), and (3) RHD (n = 48: without neglect symptom). The patients were asked to conduct a touch panel-based pointing task toward 2D-arranged (seven columns × five rows) circular targets on a PC monitor, and the reaction time to each object was recorded. To evaluate aspects of attention deficit and neglect symptoms, we calculated the total average of the reaction time for all objects (RT(mean)) and the ratios of the right and left space (L/R(ratio)), respectively. The results revealed that RT(mean) and L/R(ratio) can be regarded as independent evaluation parameters for attention deficit and neglect symptoms, respectively. Voxel-based lesion-symptom mapping based on RT(mean) and L/R(ratio) values revealed relevant lesions with attention-related brain areas (middle temporal gyrus, angular gyrus, and inferior frontal gyrus), and neglect-related brain areas (superior temporal gyrus and superior longitudinal fascicules). A cluster analysis with Gaussian mixture model detected six different states of USN with an interaction between neglect symptoms and attention deficit. Interestingly, the recovery process after USN can be properly explained by the transition pattern from one cluster to another. Our results suggest that a novel evaluation approach to distinguish between neglect symptoms and attention deficit, namely the characterization of the interaction between RT(mean) and L/R(ratio), provides useful information for understanding pathological features of USN.

