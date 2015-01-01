Abstract

Perampanel is an antiepileptic drug that blocks amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid-type glutamate receptors. To date, little is known about the management of perampanel intoxication. We report a case of "zombielike" behavior secondary to intentional perampanel overdose. An 18-year-old male with idiopathic generalized epilepsy and focal features presented with aggressive and "zombielike" behavior after suicide attempt via intentional perampanel overdose, amounting to approximately 128 mg. Clinical symptoms gradually improved with continuous dexmedetomidine infusion and intravenous lorazepam boluses five days after being admitted to the intensive care unit. While perampanel intoxication has been reported to be associated with central nervous system-related adverse effects, awareness of this association is necessary to prompt more appropriate management tailored to perampanel toxicity.

Language: en