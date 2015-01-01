SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rogers C. Front. Neurol. 2021; 12: 678773.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fneur.2021.678773

PMID

34122319

Abstract

Dizziness, vertigo, and falls are common in older adults. Data suggest that cochlear implant candidates are no different and could be argued to be at elevated risk due to the presence of hearing loss and likely vestibular involvement. Perspectives contextualizes current testing and screening paradigms for vestibular deficits and fall risk and suggests a protocol suitable for use in developing country settings.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; older adults; developing countries; cochlear implants; vestibular deficits

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print