Abstract

Fall risk assessment is very important for the graying societies of developed countries. A major contributor to the fall risk of the elderly is mobility impairment. Timely detection of the fall risk can facilitate early intervention to avoid preventable falls. However, continuous fall risk monitoring requires extensive healthcare and clinical resources. Our objective is to develop a method suitable for remote and long-term health monitoring of the elderly for mobility impairment and fall risk without the need for an expert. We employed time-frequency analysis (TFA) and a stacked autoencoder (SAE), which is a deep neural network (DNN)-based learning algorithm, to assess the mobility and fall risk of the elderly according to the criteria of the timed up and go test (TUG). The time series signal of the triaxial accelerometer can be transformed by TFA to obtain richer image information. On the basis of the TUG criteria, the semi-supervised SAE model was able to achieve high predictive accuracies of 89.1, 93.4, and 94.1% for the vertical, mediolateral and anteroposterior axes, respectively. We believe that deep learning can be used to analyze triaxial acceleration data, and our work demonstrates its applicability to assessing the mobility and fall risk of the elderly.

Language: en