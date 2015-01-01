|
Preuss UW, Huestis MA, Schneider M, Hermann D, Lutz B, Hasan A, Kambeitz J, Wong JWM, Hoch E. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 643315.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
34122176
In this review, state-of-the-art evidence on the relationship between cannabis use, traffic crash risks, and driving safety were analyzed. Systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and other relevant papers published within the last decade were systematically searched and synthesized.
THC; cannabis; cannabinoids; automobile driving; driving ability; driving safety; driving skills; impaired driving