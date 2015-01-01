SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Casas-Muñoz A, Loredo-Abdalá A, Sotres-Velasco B, Ramírez-Angoa LV, Román-Olmos JA, Cristerna-Tarrasa GH. Gac. Med. Mex. 2021; 157(1): 10-17.

(Copyright © 2021, Academia Nacional De Medicina de Mexico)

10.24875/GMM.M21000530

INTRODUCTION: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have been associated with the acquisition of risk behaviors and development of chronic and mental diseases since adolescence and in adult life.

OBJECTIVE: To identify the knowledge and the frequency pediatrics residents ask about ACEs with.

METHODS: Through an online survey sent to all resident physicians of the 2017-2018 academic year of a tertiary care children's hospital, demographic variables, knowledge, use, training and barriers to interrogate and search for ACEs were collected.

RESULTS: 21% of residents answered the survey; the majority were women (70 %), less than 5 % of participants were familiar with ACEs, 31 % enquired about them in parents and their children, and 71 % considered having some barrier to interrogate about them.

CONCLUSIONS: Participants in this study showed limited knowledge about ACEs, which had an impact on the frequency they enquired about them with in their patients and their parents; at least half had the perception that it is beyond the reach of the pediatrician to identify them.


Language: en

Violence; Child abuse; Adverse childhood experiences; Conocimiento sobre salud; Experiencias adversas en la infancia; Health knowledge; Maltrato infantil; Violencia

