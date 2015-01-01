Abstract

Through the implementation of three photovoice projects, we discovered how photovoice method complements sexual assault climate survey research. Scholars have recently asserted that qualitative and participatory research methods are necessary to conduct a holistic sexual assault climate evaluation. Nevertheless, an in-depth analysis of how photovoice complements sexual assault climate research is missing. To fill this gap, we examine photovoice studies focused on sexual assault climates, describe methods one author used to implement three photovoice projects, and demonstrate how the analysis of photovoice data generates findings distinctive from survey research. Our findings show how photovoice contextualizes and personalizes the problem, illustrates subjective and diverse standpoints, and highlight community values and norms. Specific to sexual climates the results demonstrate how society perpetuates a culture of victim-blaming, creates barriers to help-seeking, and how communities can support assault survivors by affirming their recovery process. We conclude the article with implications for practice and research.

