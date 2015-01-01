|
Patel S, Patel A, Ganjiwale J, Patel D, Nimbalkar S. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2021; 10(4): 1661-1665.
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
34123909
CONTEXT: Snakebite remains an underrated cause of accidental death in modern India, primarily in rural India, where people fail to reach out to modern medicine and fall victim to the handful of quacks using traditional healing methods. If promptly diagnosed and treated based on various clinical determinants like mode of presentation, time of medical intervention, recognition of the species, and analysis of a series of reliably identified bites, the treatment outcome would be more promising. We aimed to study snakebite patients' clinical profile and treatment outcome in a rural tertiary care setup. MATERIALS AND METHOD: This is a retrospective study in which the data evaluated from an epidemiological viewpoint; gender and age of the snake bite victim, time when bitten, interval between the bite and medical consultation, pattern of toxicity, and response to anti-snake venom (ASV).
Language: en
Anti-snake venom; fresh frozen plasma; haematotoxicity; neurotoxicity