Citation
Mumey A, Sardana S, Akinsulure-Smith AM. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2021; 32(2): 631-637.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Johns Hopkins University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
More research is needed on the mental health sequelae of sex trafficking in the U.S. to build a more effective response to the mental health needs of survivors. This commentary provides recommendations on how to conduct research that shares power and builds trust, amplifying the voices of survivors.
Language: en