Shin J, Paek MS, Kim S. J. Interprof. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13561820.2021.1925232

unavailable

Human service professionals (HSPs) play important roles in supporting victims of sexual violence. When these professionals work together in various forms of collaboration, attitudes of professionals in different fields can sometimes facilitate or sometimes hinder collaboration. The effect of attitude can be further highlighted when HSPs collaborate with experts with different fields of sexual violence, such as police officers. This study examined the difference in the attitudes toward interprofessional collaboration and victims of sexual violence between HSPs and police officers in South Korea. Then, the effect of such attitudes on the degree of interprofessional collaboration was analyzed. Survey data were collected from 174 HSPs and 65 police officers at 34 hospital-based Sunflower Centers across South Korea.

RESULTS showed that HSPs had a more positive attitude toward the benefits of interprofessional collaboration, and had a less negative attitude toward victims of sexual violence, than police officers. The results further confirmed that collaboration can be strengthened by actively fostering interprofessional work and reducing prejudice against the victims. Based on these results, practical implications to promote the degree of interprofessional collaboration are suggested.


Language: en

South Korea; human service professionals (HSPs); Interprofessional collaboration; police officers; victims of sexual violence

