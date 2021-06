Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the impact of perceived social-support and parental bonding in predicting suicidal intent among self-harm patients.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study was conducted at Foundation University, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, from February to September 2019, and comprised self-harm patients from mental health department of different hospitals in Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Peshawar. Data was collected using multidimensional scale of perceived social support, parental-bonding instrument and the Beck suicide intention scale. Data was analysed using SPSS 23.



RESULTS: There were 50 patients aged 18-35 years. Social support and parental bonding factor 'care' had significant negative correlation with suicide intent (p<0.05). Parental bonding factor 'overprotectiveness' had significant positive correlation with suicide intent (p<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Social support and parental bonding can both play substantial role in saving lives.

