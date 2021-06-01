|
Overstreet C, DeViva JC, Amstadter A, McCarthy E, Southwick SM, Pietrzak RH. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 140: 301-307.
Resilience has been of particular interest to researchers and clinicians focused on response to trauma. In the current study, we employed a novel, discrepancy-based psychiatric resilience (DBPR) analytic approach to operationalizing resilience and examined its relation to potentially protective psychosocial factors in a nationally representative sample of U.S. veterans (N = 2704). Cumulative lifetime trauma burden, severity of PTSD symptoms, and protective factors such as personality characteristics (e.g., conscientiousness), protective psychosocial characteristics (e.g., purpose in life), and social connectedness (e.g., secure attachment style) were assessed. PTSD Checklist (PCL) scores were regressed onto cumulative trauma burden for the entire sample and a predicted PCL score was generated for each veteran. Resilience was operationalized as a lower actual relative to predicted PCL score.
Resilience; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Trauma-load