Abstract

Resilience has been of particular interest to researchers and clinicians focused on response to trauma. In the current study, we employed a novel, discrepancy-based psychiatric resilience (DBPR) analytic approach to operationalizing resilience and examined its relation to potentially protective psychosocial factors in a nationally representative sample of U.S. veterans (N = 2704). Cumulative lifetime trauma burden, severity of PTSD symptoms, and protective factors such as personality characteristics (e.g., conscientiousness), protective psychosocial characteristics (e.g., purpose in life), and social connectedness (e.g., secure attachment style) were assessed. PTSD Checklist (PCL) scores were regressed onto cumulative trauma burden for the entire sample and a predicted PCL score was generated for each veteran. Resilience was operationalized as a lower actual relative to predicted PCL score.



RESULTS of a relative importance analysis revealed that somatic symptoms (22.5% relative variance explained [RVE]), emotional stability (22.4% RVE), and a secure attachment style (14.1%) explained the majority of the variance in resilience scores. These results demonstrate the utility of a DBPR approach to operationalizing resilience in U.S. military veterans. They also identify potentially modifiable psychosocial factors that may be bolstered in prevention and treatment efforts designed to mitigate the negative effects of trauma and promote resilience in this population.

