Citation
Botö S, Johansson Buvarp D, Hansson PO, Sunnerhagen KS, Persson CU. J. Rehabil. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Foundation for Rehabilitation Information)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence of physical inactivity and factors prior to stroke and in acute stroke that are associated with physical inactivity 1 year after stroke Design: Prospective longitudinal cohort Patients: A total of 190 consecutively included individuals with acute stroke Methods: A follow-up questionnaire, relating to physical activity level using the Saltin-Grimby Physical Activity Scale, was sent to participants in the Fall Study of Gothenburg 1 year after stroke. Predictors of physical inactivity at baseline were identified using univariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses.
Language: en
Keywords
rehabilitation; physical activity; stroke