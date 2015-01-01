Abstract

In India, there is limited research on the nature of familial relationships and domestic violence that women living with serious mental illness (SMI) experience. Using the self-in-relation theory and through 34 in-depth interviews, I explored narratives related to family, marriage, and violence in familial relationships among women living with SMI at a psychiatric institution in an urban city in India. These narratives are critical because they highlight how the presence of mental illness exacerbates the violence women experience. Informed by participants' narratives, I offer specific recommendations on creating gender-sensitive mental health care that is mindful of women's social realities.

