Abstract

BACKGROUND: it has always been a problem for athletes that their performance is out of order due to pressure in major competitions. The change of attention pattern and the emergence of stress response (SR) caused by negative affect (NA)are the direct reasons for the greater impact on the performance of athletes. It is a hot topic to explore how to improve attention bias (AB) and SR of athletes in stressful situations.



OBJECTIVE: the study aimed to analyze the improvement effect of visual search task (VST) training on AB and SR of athletes under pressure situations.



METHODS: 62 male basketball players with national level 2 or above of Shenyang sports institute were divided into experimental group (EG) and control group (CG). Visual search task training program was used in the EG (happy, sad, disgusted, neutral faces) and sham training program was used in the CG (all faces with neutral expression) for two months. Under the stress situation, attention behavior of all subjects before and after training was tested. Physiological coherence and autonomic balance system were used to record heart rate variability synchronously. Parallel frequency domain analysis was divided into very low frequency band (VLF), low frequency (LF), high frequency (HF) and total spectrum (TP). The normalized treatment obtained indexes such as HFnorm, LFnorm, and LF/HF. The e-prime 2.0 software was adopted to obtain the attention bias score. The Positive and Negative Affect Scale (PANAS) and the self - rating stress scale were adopted for evaluation before and after training.



RESULTS: the self-rating pressure in the two groups was lower than that before the training, and the pressure in the experimental group was lower than that in the control group (P < 0.05). After training, the positive emotion of the experimental group was higher than that of the control group, and the EG was lower than that of the CG (P < 0.05). After training, the score of attention bias of happy and neutral faces in the EG was higher than that of theCG, while the score of attention bias of sad and disgusted faces was lower than that of the CG (P < 0.05). After training, LF/HF and LFnorm in the EG were lower than those in the CG, and HFnorm was higher than those in the CG (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: the training of visual search task can effectively improve the athletes' PA and AB of positive information, reduce the attention bias of negative information and psychological pressure, and relieve theSR.

