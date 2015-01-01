Abstract

This work provides biblical, theological, ethical, pastoral, and scientific arguments for an urgently needed social statement by the church. It can serve as a substantial reference point for resolu- tions by congregations and synods to authorize this process. This document can also serve as a study document for church leaders and congregation members in preparing robust and enforceable child protection policies in congregations and all church-related organizations, including youth organizations, camps, schools, colleges and universities, and seminaries. Furthermore, we hope and pray this work can have significance for other church bodies, ecumenical partners, and faith traditions both in the United States and internationally.



Toward an ELCA Social Statement on Child Abuse and Child Protection



God's work and God's promises include human creation in the image of God, human redemption in the cross of Christ, and human sanctification, life, breath, and being in the Holy Spirit. This makes all humans, regardless of age, united in and with God, such that the Formula of Concord notes: "We, in whom Christ dwells only by grace, become 'participants in the divine nature' in Christ because of this great mystery [God revealed in the flesh as Christ Jesus]. What a communion of the divine nature that must be concerning which the Apostle [Paul] says that 'in Christ the fullness of the deity dwells bodily' in such a way that God and this human being are a single person!"1 God, who chose to reveal Godself as an infant--a baby made even more vulnerable in being...

Language: en