|
Citation
|
Nessan CL. Curr. Theol. Mission 2021; 4(2): 43-56.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Christ Seminary-Seminex)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This work provides biblical, theological, ethical, pastoral, and scientific arguments for an urgently needed social statement by the church. It can serve as a substantial reference point for resolu- tions by congregations and synods to authorize this process. This document can also serve as a study document for church leaders and congregation members in preparing robust and enforceable child protection policies in congregations and all church-related organizations, including youth organizations, camps, schools, colleges and universities, and seminaries. Furthermore, we hope and pray this work can have significance for other church bodies, ecumenical partners, and faith traditions both in the United States and internationally.
Language: en