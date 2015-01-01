Abstract

Background

Depression links with adolescents' health and well-being worldwide. Several studies have found classification features of depression in Western adolescents, but limited in Chinese samples, which still needs to be further recognized.

Method

Chinese version of DSM-5 Level 2-Depression-Child Age 11-17 for adolescents was used to assess depressive symptoms in a sample of 1,185 participants with aged 14-18 years from an urban high school in Sichuan province, China. Latent profile analysis (LPA) was utilized to identify the classifications. Then, using a 3-step approach investigated the effects of gender and age as covariates. Additionally, multinomial logistical regression was adopted to assess the construct validity of adolescent social self-efficacy on profiles of depressive symptoms.

Results

A three-profile best-fitting model was conducted, named as Low Group with Significant Stress (25.7%), Moderate Group with Significant Fluctuation in Diffuse Symptoms (60.2%), and High Group with Stable Differences in Negative Cognition and Mood (14.1%).



RESULTS suggested that a greater possibility for girls were classified into the High Group with Stable Differences in Negative Cognition and Mood and Moderate Group with Significant Fluctuation in Diffuse Symptoms, but without age difference. In support of the construct validity of the depression profiles, differential social self-efficacy predicted the profiles.

Limitations

A greater room for the clinical implications of this study should be developed.

Conclusions

The current study supports an intuitive model of adolescent depressive symptoms in a large, non-Western sample. With the degree of severity, perceived stress, depressive mood and negative self-related cognition appeared, relevant interventions would be suggested in future.

