Citation
Arslan G. Curr. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Although mental wellbeing has received increasing interest from researchers and practitioners, few have focused on social wellbeing. Understanding the factors of young adults' social wellbeing has become essential in providing mental health services to foster their social adjustment and functioning. The present study investigated the mediating role of resilience in the association between psychological maltreatment and social wellbeing, as well as the moderating role of positive emotions on the mediating effect of resilience in this relationship among Turkish college students. Participants included 381 college students from a state university, ranging in age from 18 to 41 years (67% female; M = 20.81, SD = 3.50).
Language: en