Introduction

Although posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may increase risk of suicide in mid- to late-life, findings have been controversial, in large part, because studies have not accounted for comorbid disorders. Moreover, little is known about association between mid- to late-life PTSD and apparent accidental death by overdose, which could be due to suicidal intent. Thus, we conducted a comprehensive study to examine PTSD and risk of death by suicide, suicide attempt, and unintended death by overdose among veterans in mid- to late-life.

Methods

This nationwide cohort study included all veterans ≥50 years (N=1,038,980) seen in the Veterans Health Administration starting 2012-2013 (baseline) and followed through December 31, 2017. Veterans with a PTSD diagnosis were propensity-matched 1:1 with patients without PTSD. They were matched on age, gender, race/ethnicity, income, education, homelessness, service connection, Charlson comorbidity index, and neuropsychiatric disorders. Dates of suicide attempt and cause-specific mortality at follow up were defined using the National Suicide Prevention Applications Network and the Mortality Data Repository, respectively. PTSD was identified by two or more ICD-9 codes in electronic medical records at baseline. PTSD and risk of suicide-related outcomes were assessed using multivariable models. Fine-Gray proportional hazards regression was used to examine time to outcome event at follow up. Models were next adjusted in steps, with the final adjustment accounting for sociodemographics, Charlson comorbidity index, and neuropsychiatric diagnoses. Other outcomes examined using similar methods included death by drug overdose (i.e., antiepileptics/sedative-hypnotics, narcotics, and unspecified/other cause-specific drug categories) for suicide, unintentional, and undetermined death.

Results

Of 1,038,980 patients in our study, 519,490 had PTSD. The mean participant age was 63.56, 59,542 (5.73%) were women, and 765,572 (73.68%) were non-Hispanic White. Although firearms were by far the leading method of suicide death for those with and without PTSD, there was no significant between-group difference related to firearms. However, veterans with PTSD were significantly more likely to die by suicide by drug overdose compared with those without a PTSD diagnosis. As shown in Table 1, after adjusting for sociodemographics, Charlson comorbidities, and neuropsychiatric diagnoses, the hazard ratio for risk of suicide in veterans with PTSD was 1.57 (95% CI, 1.51, 1.63) for any suicide attempt; 1.09 (95% CI, 1.01, 1.19) for death by suicide; 1.43 (95% CI, 1.32, 1.56) for drug overdose death overall; 1.53 (95% CI, 1.21, 1.94) for suicide death by drug overdose. Further analyses explored type of drug involved in overdose and demonstrated that veterans with PTSD had hazard ratios of 1.44 (95% CI, 1.26, 1.65) for narcotics and 1.48 (1.31-1.68) for other /unspecified drugs (Figure 1). We also found that having PTSD increased unintentional death, suicide death, and undetermined intent for narcotics by 1.4 to 2.4 times, and for other/unspecified drugs by 1.4 to 1.8 times.

Conclusions

The findings suggest that veterans with PTSD aged ≥50 years in VA healthcare, have persistently elevated risk for suicide attempts and suicide death, particularly by drug overdose. This current work may inform clinical practice targeting late-life suicide prevention efforts by promoting improved prescribing and drug-monitoring. Future medication recommendations to treat PTSD may need to consider less risky drugs than narcotics, as well as emphasize inquiring about potential illicit drug use and access, for older adults. More research is needed to elucidate the relationship of PTSD to increased risk of mid- to late-life death by suicide and unintended drug overdose, exploring what other and unspecific drugs do and do not exacerbate this risk.

Funding

This work was supported by Award Number I01 CX001119 from the Clinical Science Research & Development Service of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research and Development (PI: Dr. Byers). Support for the Mortality Data Repository (MDR; previously known as the Suicide Data Repository or SDR) and Suicide Prevention Applications Network (SPAN) is provided by the VA Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention. Support for VA/CMS data is provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Health Services Research and Development Service, VA Information Resource Center (Project Numbers SDR 02-237 and 98-004).

