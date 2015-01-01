SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shehab M. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2021; 53: 135-146.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Arcane Publishers)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Traffic accidents constitute one of the major causes of death worldwide, especially among young people. Many of the fatal and severe-injury traffic accidents are associated with driving at high speeds and/or non-use of seatbelts. The current study was conducted to determine the rates of seatbelt use and speed limit adherence among drivers in Kuwait. Some driver characteristics associated with seatbelt use and speed limit adherence were investigated. The correlation between seatbelt use and speed limit compliance was also examined. Information regarding drivers' seatbelt use and speed limit adherence were elicited through self-report questionnaires. The reported seatbelt use and speed limit adherence rates were obtained and compared to previous findings. Age and annual driving distance were found to affect both seatbelt use and speed limit adherence, while gender was found to have an effect on seatbelt use but not on speed limit compliance. It was also found that seatbelt use and speed limit adherence were weakly correlated.


Language: en

Keywords

Crashes; Driver Behaviour; Road Safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print