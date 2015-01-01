Abstract

The objective of this study is to identify the characteristics of electrical bicycle (e-bike) involved crashes and the factors affecting the injury severity (fatal or non-fatal) of e-bikers. Eight years (2011-2018) of police-reported traffic crash data in Taiwan and a multivariable logistic regression model were used for the analysis. The results showed that most e-bikes involved crashes occurred in urban areas and intersections and were side-impact crash types. Most e-bike involved crashes were collisions with motorcycles, male drivers, vehicles going straight, and drivers who failed to look properly. Most e-bikers involved in crashes were females, e-bikers aged more than 65 years old, and riding an e-bike without pedals. Factors that significantly affected the severity of an e-biker's injuries include the crash type, the road geometry, the vehicle type, and the e-biker's gender, age, and helmet usage. Head-on collisions and collisions with large-sized vehicles and impaired drivers resulted in the highest possibility of e-biker's fatalities. Male e-bikers aged over 55 years old and e-bikers not wearing a helmet tended to suffer a higher fatality rate in crashes. The enhancement of advanced safety systems and law enforcement on impaired, speeding, and invalid drivers is recommended. Helmet use is recommended to be mandatory for all e-bikers. The development of education or rider training programs is also recommended.

Language: en