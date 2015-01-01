SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Safaei B, Safaei N, Masoud A, Seyedekrami S. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2021; 54: 217-234.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Arcane Publishers)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Unsafe driving behavior and hazardous environmental conditions lead to traffic crashes and injuries. The annual rate of road crashes in Iran is twenty times higher than the world's average. Motorcycle crashes have higher fatality rates than other motor vehicle crashes, and they exert psychological pressure on the communities and have adverse economic consequences for the societies. This paper analyzes Tehran's motorcycle crash data and investigates the effective underlying factors. Seven strategies were presented and prioritized to reduce the number and severity of motorcycle crashes. The fuzzy Technique for Order of Preference by Similarity to Ideal Solution (TOPSIS) combined with the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) was used to analyze and prioritize the recommended strategies. The combination of TOPSIS, AHP, and fuzzy theory improves the prioritization reliability and yields robust inferences. Based on the conducted analysis, it was concluded that the induction of social and cultural values, stimulating the sense of citizenship, and providing professional training programs have the highest priorities among the other strategies for reducing motorcycle-related fatalities and injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

Analysis; Crashes; Human Factors; Road Safety; Vulnerable Road Users

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print