Abstract

In order to alleviate urban traffic congestion and formulate more practical urban traffic policies, this paper studies the formulation and implementation mechanism of urban traffic policies based on group behavior. Firstly, this paper analyzes the group behavior characteristics that affect the formulation and implementation of urban traffic policy. Secondly, according to the extracted group travel behavior characteristics of private car owners, the action path model of group travel behavior characteristics is constructed. Then, the ontology module tree is used to calculate the credibility of urban traffic policy based on group behavior. Finally, the process of urban traffic policy formulation and implementation mechanism is designed. The experimental results show that if it is stipulated that vehicles should pay a certain congestion fee when entering the area with serious traffic congestion, the conversion rate of low-income group is 30.14%, and the charge is 10 yuan. The conversion rate of the middle-income group is 25.17%, and 40 yuan per vehicle. For high-income groups, 60 yuan per person per day can make some car owners reduce their driving trips and choose other modes of travel, so as to achieve the effect of easing traffic congestion.

