Abstract

Transportation plays an important role in the development of social economy. The safety of transportation is related to the sustainable development of society. Therefore, this paper puts forward the analysis of the impact of transportation safety on economic development under the background of coordinated development. The relationship between transportation safety and economy is regarded as the relationship between transportation system and social economic system. According to the different development stages of transportation safety, the coupling degree between transportation safety and economy is determined, and the relationship between transportation safety and economy is determined. By constructing the evaluation index system of transportation safety and economic development adaptability, the weight of each index is determined, and the obtained index weight is quantized; On this basis, with the help of cloud model, the adaptability degree model of transportation safety and economic development is constructed to analyze the impact of transportation safety on economic development. The experimental results show that the minimum error of the proposed method is about 2.3%, and the maximum fitness of transportation safety and economy is about 96%, which shows that the proposed method effectively analyzes the relationship between the two.

Language: en