Citation
Al-Humadi S, Bronson B, Muhlrad S, Paulus M, Hong H, Caceda R. Acad. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34128193
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Frontline workers have been a bulwark in the fight against COVID-19, while being subject to major unexpected stressors. These include conflicting news, evolving guidelines, perceived inadequate personal protective equipment, overflow of patients with rising death counts, absence of disaster training, and limitations in the implementation of social distancing. This study investigates the incidence and associated factors of depression, suicidal thoughts, and burnout among physicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; COVID-19; Suicidal ideation; Burnout; Coronavirus disease 2019; Physician mental health