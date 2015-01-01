Abstract

During the COVID-19 stay-at-home period there were observed increases in both the percentage of cars engaged in extreme speeding, and the percentage of cars traveling below the speed limit. These changes have been attributed to unusually low traffic volume during the stay-at-home period. We develop a novel theoretical account, based on existing empirical research, of perceptual and psychological processes that may account for changes in speeding behavior under low traffic volume conditions. These include impaired ability to accurately perceive and control speed due to change in visual information, decreased salience of certain norms about socially appropriate speeds, lower perceived risk of speeding, and increased boredom leading to risk-taking behaviors. Further, we consider that individual attitude functions may account for the observed split in speeding behavior.

